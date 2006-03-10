The bright revolution says the Swedish paper

In an article covering LEDs in cars gives the paper Aftonbladet there future and vision in even a better way than we are able to give.

The light is emitted whenever it's needed then it is free for the designers to integrate the LED in the body of the car. This is one thing that is totally true but the same sentence can be used for whet ever kind of light. Which designer wouldn't miss the chance to be free to do the perfect design?



Probably there is a need for all products that have a new deign now and then but the light bulb have looked the same for around 100 years and that is something that you don't kill in a day or two. The information that the LED doesn't contain any hazardous or dangerous substances might be one reason for choosing LED. Probably it's mainly a product for new design and new development.



Why do the carmakers choose to use LEDs?

A few things that are more important factors to choose LEDs are that a light bulb just gives 4% light out of the energy when a LED gives up to 20% light. This gives them the possibility to downsize battery, harness and the electronic design and probably the size and to increase the lifecycle. Maybe the cut edge question is that they can build cheaper when you don't have to change light bulbs anymore. The driver gets rid of one big problem.



The same demand are coming from the consumers in home appliances according to the Swedish television Cannel 5 and there program ROOMSERVICE. We are having more and more light sources in our homes to create our own way of living. Again it is the possibility to create new design and feelings that are individual and your own.



In an article in the paper Ny Teknik they described how the big airplane producers use LEDs to create different feelings for different situations as landing and starting. With some of the LED's it is even possible to create all possible colours as well as different shades of white, from cold to warm white.



Stefan Larsson, Optoga AB