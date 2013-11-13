© Evertiq Electronics Production | November 13, 2013
Voices from the Productronica floor
At the end of a busy first day, evertiq took pen and pencil (well, we are a bit more digital - but you get the picture) and went out to ask some people about the Productronica so far.
Florian Kampf, Team Manager Marketing at Sonderhoff:
He says they are happy with the fair so far. Productronica is not normally their key focus, as Florian Kampf describes the company as being a small part of the electronics industry. Usually they are present at fairs that aim more at the plastic industry. He says that the booth is usually a bit more crowded at those fairs, but they still had a good first day.
- We certainly expect that we will get international contacts from this fair and we are looking forward to some interesting new projects. When we meet new customers they bring new challenges for us to work on.
Regine Pflamminger, Sales/Marketing Semiconductor related products at Mühlbauer:
- It was a pretty good first day actually. We didn't expect as many customers as we had. It was much more busy than I thought. This is also my first time here so I am impressed by how big it is.
She says that they do however expect even more visitors today.
Luis Estrades, Head of Sales Services, Stannol GmbH:
- It could have been more visitors on the first day, but it was still okay. We are not standing around playing with our fingers. The visitors are also more international this year.
He says that the company has been on other German fairs with a more local focus. Here they have met potential customers from countries like Austrialia and Brazil, making this an important fair in the world.
- We don't come here to sign new contracts. We can't relate the figures to the fair as such, but it is important to come here and keep in touch with customers and to get new contacts. You can't really miss it. And like I said, you can get in touch with international customers.
Felix Eiler, sales / support at ATV Technologie GmbH
- We didn't have that many visitors on the first day, but we did have some interesting persons coming here. Compared to Semicon it is much more traffic here I think, and it feels much bigger. For a first day, I think it was overall good but the middle day is always the busiest.
He says that the company goes to Productronica to get new contacts as well as finding new representatives or suppliers.
- And sometimes you get ideas for what is interesting in the future as well.
Thomas Valtonen, branch manager at Eurostat Group:
- I would say it has been a surprisingly good first day actually. We have had a lot of Scandinavian customers here, and also a lot of people from the Baltics. It felt rather full today, but I think tomorrow (today, Wednesday) and Thursday will be even better.
He says that one of the main reasons that Eurostat is at the fair is to showcase the company and what they are doing, and that they are one of the few Europeans working in their particular field.
He says they are happy with the fair so far. Productronica is not normally their key focus, as Florian Kampf describes the company as being a small part of the electronics industry. Usually they are present at fairs that aim more at the plastic industry. He says that the booth is usually a bit more crowded at those fairs, but they still had a good first day.
- We certainly expect that we will get international contacts from this fair and we are looking forward to some interesting new projects. When we meet new customers they bring new challenges for us to work on.
Regine Pflamminger, Sales/Marketing Semiconductor related products at Mühlbauer:
- It was a pretty good first day actually. We didn't expect as many customers as we had. It was much more busy than I thought. This is also my first time here so I am impressed by how big it is.
She says that they do however expect even more visitors today.
Luis Estrades, Head of Sales Services, Stannol GmbH:
- It could have been more visitors on the first day, but it was still okay. We are not standing around playing with our fingers. The visitors are also more international this year.
He says that the company has been on other German fairs with a more local focus. Here they have met potential customers from countries like Austrialia and Brazil, making this an important fair in the world.
- We don't come here to sign new contracts. We can't relate the figures to the fair as such, but it is important to come here and keep in touch with customers and to get new contacts. You can't really miss it. And like I said, you can get in touch with international customers.
Felix Eiler, sales / support at ATV Technologie GmbH
- We didn't have that many visitors on the first day, but we did have some interesting persons coming here. Compared to Semicon it is much more traffic here I think, and it feels much bigger. For a first day, I think it was overall good but the middle day is always the busiest.
He says that the company goes to Productronica to get new contacts as well as finding new representatives or suppliers.
- And sometimes you get ideas for what is interesting in the future as well.
Thomas Valtonen, branch manager at Eurostat Group:
- I would say it has been a surprisingly good first day actually. We have had a lot of Scandinavian customers here, and also a lot of people from the Baltics. It felt rather full today, but I think tomorrow (today, Wednesday) and Thursday will be even better.
He says that one of the main reasons that Eurostat is at the fair is to showcase the company and what they are doing, and that they are one of the few Europeans working in their particular field.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments