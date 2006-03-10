Autoliv increasess operations in Linköping

The sucesses with NightVision and Telematic has resulted in needs for extended engineering at Autoliv Electronics. The company will now move in to larger facilities in Mjärdevi, Sweden.

Autoliv Electronics is planning to hire some 30 employees during this spring but the market situation could change over the night.



NightVision consists of a camera that is monitoring heat from objects in front of the car from which signals are sent to a display inside the car. Therefore this technology makes it possible for the driver to see wild animals on the road for instance. Recently BMW placed a major order on this Equipment from Autoliv. Telematic is a handsfree mobile phone installed in cars. If an accident occurs the mobile phone automatically sends out a signal with the car's exact position so that the emergency crew will be able to find the accidental scene. A new European legislation is saying that all new cars have to be equipped with this technology by 2010. Autoliv has entered an agreement with VOLVO and a French automotive company for this technology.