NCAB Group USA restructures the organization

NCAB Group USA, is restructuring the organization. Andy D’Agostino has been promoted to Managing Director and David Wolff will assume a role in business development, effective immediately.

“This is a great move for NCAB,” commented David Wolff. “Andy is the right person to lead the company as we enter a significant growth stage in the development of the company. He knows the business from the ground up, and with the substantial resources and great support of the NCAB Group, he will be very successful. I look forward to supporting Andy and the sales team as I focus on business development for the company.”



David Wolff founded P. D. Circuits, Inc. in 1990. When the company was acquired by NCAB Group in 2012, Wolff assumed the position of Managing Director. D’Agostino joined P. D. Circuits in 2001 and transitioned to NCAB Group USA as General Manager of Operations, responsible for ensuring the company’s continued superior performance and growth. In his new role, D’Agostino is now responsible for developing business plans for the long-term future of the organization and as well as day-to-day operations.