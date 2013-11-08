© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Apple stepping away from Foxconn?

After years and numerous reports of labour violations at different Foxconn facilities, Apple is reportedly spreading out some of its production, away from the EMS-giant.

While the labour violations are a major thing, there is also a crack in the business relationship and ongoing disputes between the two companies. So, is Apple starting to slowly distance itself from the EMS-giant? Possibly, but not in a major way.



Wistron will take on the production of the new iPhone 5c, and Compal is to manufacture the new iPad minis, to help boost the inventory, reports the Wall Street Journal.



Compal has reportedly also earmarked an entire facility in China for the next year's iPhone, even though Apple hasn't consulted them regarding smartphone production, the report continues.



Apple's has a relatively long relationship with Foxconn and the companies are rather dependent on each other. So no, we will not see Apple, completely stepping away from Foxconn. The volumes are just too big for any one else to – solely – handle, and there is too much of a history between the companies.