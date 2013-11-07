© krzysztof gorski dreamstime.com

Incap lays off 75 in Estonia

EMS-provider Incap is reducing the manpower in its operations in Estonia. The respective negotiations with personnel in line with the Estonian legislation have today ended.

In the factory in Kuressaare and in the office in Tallinn, job contracts of a total of 75 persons have been terminated. Most of the employment contracts will end during December 2013.



"The overall strategy in the company's turnaround program is to focus on core business. The customer relationships are strengthened by special attention to the improvement of delivery accuracy and to the enhancement of efficiency both in production and supporting functions. Production capacity and organisation are adapted according to demand, and actions to increase the productivity are implemented in all factories", a press release states.