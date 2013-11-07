© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

New JUKI distributors in Italy, Bulgaria and Hungary

Juki Automation Systems Europe has expanded its European distributor channel with new members in Italy, Bulgaria and Hungary.

In Italy, i-tronik SpA (Peraga di Vigonza, Padova) is from now on the new distributor for all JUKI pick and place machines, printers and reflow ovens.



With the integration of Sony EMCS the former Sony distributor E-CHAIN Kft in Pecel, Hungary, will, with immediate effect, also service and sale all JUKI products in this country.



The same in Bulgaria; with the takeover of Sony EMCS JUKI integrates also the distributor Comet Electronics in Sofia, Bulgaria. All JUKI products will be sold and serviced by this organisation.