Cicor is awarded a major contract in Asia

The Asia Division of Cicor, a Swiss-based EMS provider, has been awarded a contract worth several million CHF for the complete manufacture of products in the healthcare segment.

The contract embraces complete box building: from the procurement of components via the tool shop (manufacture of the plastic tools and injection moulds), PCB assembly, testing and certification of the end product. The production of the products contributes to the very good capacity utilization of the Asia production sites in 2014.