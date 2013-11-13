Electrolube launch global rebrand at Productronica

© Evertiq Electronics Production | November 13, 2013
Under the pertinent, new strapline, “The Solutions People”, Electrolube aims to communicate their technology-led approach to collaborative problem-solving and reflect their customer and people focused ethos. Karen Harrison, Group Marketing Manager of HK Wentworth, Electrolube’s parent company, said, “The new company strapline highlights the importance that relationships play in Electrolube’s business. Our real brand assets are our people and we value their contribution in working closely with customers to explore the options available and find solutions that meets their needs.”
Extensive research was conducted to determine the industry’s experience and perception of Electrolube, resulting in feedback that nurtured the creation of a vibrant, agile new identity. The result of the exercise has also had a positive impact internally, providing clear focus for communicating the brand to customers and distributors, and in turn helping them understand how today’s Electrolube can help deliver the right solution for them. Some of the most prominent findings from the survey showed that no respondent had ever felt the need to replace Electrolube, relationships with the company were classed as ‘very good’ to ‘excellent ‘ and few respondents could think of any aspect of the company that needed fundamental improvement.
Bright, modern, colour-coded packaging, featuring over 22 languages, has been designed for each product group to fully exploit the unique nature and diversity of Electrolube’s portfolio of products, which includes conformal coatings, contact lubricants, thermal management solutions, resins, cleaning solutions, and service and maintenance aids. Part of the rebranding mission highlights Electrolube’s capability as a complete electro-chemicals solutions provider. The colourful product group theme continues as part of the new logo, which features specific colours that illustrate the company’s comprehensive variety of core product groups. A new website will also be launched as part of the global rebranding initiative, with localised multi-lingual sites developed for Electrolube’s worldwide offices located in France, Germany, China, USA, Australia, Brazil and India.
Ron Jakeman, Group Managing Director of HK Wentworth, said, ”We’re very optimistic about the future growth of Electrolube and our updated identity not only aligns our brand worldwide but also demonstrates our commitment to stay relevant and responsive to the market. Uniquely, Electrolube has dedicated international expertise and resources to meet or solve every electro-chemical need of our customers worldwide and we have carefully rejuvenated the brand to create a consistent personality that resonates our capability as a collaborative, effective solutions provider.”
Electrolube launch global rebrand at Productronica
The electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electrolube, will unveil their new company identity and newly packaged products at Productronica, following a major, year-long investment in rebranding the company worldwide.
OmronPlans to rejuvenate Electrolube’s brand identity were initiated by the Board following exponential sales over the past two years, propelling the company’s turnover. Following 70 well-reputed years of developing specialist chemical solutions, it was decided the time had come to elevate Electrolube’s position and presence worldwide as a leading provider of electro-chemical solutions.
Munich, November 12 – 15th, 2013
Hall A4, Booth 466
New Munich Trade fair
