Update on Siemens' acquisition of Delvotec's die bonder business

Siemens Automation and Drives (A&D) last week acquired the die bonder activities of F&K Delvotec Bondtechnik GmbH in Ottobrunn, Germany.

With this step, Siemens adds Delvotec's innovative die bonding technology to its business with Siplace surface mount technology (SMT) placement machines. The technologically leading die bonder machines from F&K Delvotec process dies (bare silicon chips) in high volumes and with exceptional accuracy. This acquisition enables Siemens to further expand its position as the leading manufacturer of manufacturing solutions for electronics production.



The electronics manufacturing market increasingly demands solutions that integrate placement machines with die bonding functions. This new development combines the know-how of wire and die bonding leader F&K Delvotec with the global market leadership of Siemens in high-speed SMT production equipment and services. As a result, Siemens will be able to implement the requirements of its customers in electronic module production, automobile, medical and aerospace technology even better than before. The die bonder activities of F&K Delvotec will be integrated into Siemens A&D's Electronics Assembly Systems Division. Division head Tilo Brandis: “The team at F&K Delvotec has deep-reaching knowledge in the die bonding field, where extreme precision is of the essence. Pairing this knowledge with the Siplace team's experience in high-performance SMT processing provides a perfect combination. Siemens's as well as F&K Delvotec's customers will benefit equally from this added value. Of course, existing F&K Delvotec customers will continue to receive the service and support they are accustomed to from Siemens.”



Dr. Farhad Farassat, president of F&K Delvotec: “The electronics manufacturing market is moving more and more towards integrated solutions where placement machines and die bonding functions form a unit. Siemens and F&K Delvotec can now supply these increasingly requested solutions from a single source.”