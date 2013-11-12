© Evertiq Electronics Production | November 12, 2013
SMART solution provides the fundamental functions required for managing flexible production, supporting growth and adapting quickly to changing requirements. The modular nature of this concept protects the customer’s investment - as business needs to change, the customer can upgrade to a higher level of sophistication.
Scorpion
3D MID Production Line
In cooperation with LPKF and MID-Tronic, Essemtec debuts its 3D MID production line, including a LPKF Fusion3D 1000, Essemtec’s 3D dispenser and assembler Hydra, as well as a RO400FC for reflow soldering. The Hydra is the first standard machine for dispensing and assembling in 3D. It features an inline conveyor system and quick changeover, making it capable of series production as well as small series and sample manufacturing The 3-axes pick-and-place head can place up to 2,500 cph in 3D mode and up to 12,000 cph in 2D mode, and can dispense glue or solder paste. The new LPKF Fusion3D 1000 for prototyping and small batches provides an entry into Laser Direct Structuring (LDS). The flexible laser structure can be used for LDS prototyping as well as for small- and medium- volume production.
Expansion of Paraquda-Family
Additionally, Essemtec will highlight the expansion of its Paraquda-family – the new Paradoble and Paraquda2. The Paraquda platforms are available in different models. A modular construction allows a gradual increase in performance - firstly by choice of the placement head and secondly by multiplication of modules as well as an expansion by means of options according to the requested applications.
New features affect the dispensing solution for all Paraquda types. Beside the popular Archimedean screw, time-pressure, Piezo and jet valve, Essemtec introduces another innovation. Thanks to a new jet valve, Essemtec’s pick-and-place machines are now able to jet solder paste.
Essemtec to debut smart solution concept at productronica
Essemtec to debut smart solution concept and 3D mid production line at productronica.
EDITOR'S NOTE_ This press release was published as part of the evertiq productronica coverage.
OmronSmart Solution Concept
Munich, November 12 – 15th, 2013
Hall A3, Booth 341
New Munich Trade fair
SMART solution provides the fundamental functions required for managing flexible production, supporting growth and adapting quickly to changing requirements. The modular nature of this concept protects the customer’s investment - as business needs to change, the customer can upgrade to a higher level of sophistication.
Scorpion
- Dispenses up to 100,000 dots per hour
- Equipped with a ultra-fast jet valve
- Up to four different dispensing valves can be installed simultaneously
- The eDis-software's easy programming and operation allows for the use of a wide range of dispensing applications
3D MID Production Line
In cooperation with LPKF and MID-Tronic, Essemtec debuts its 3D MID production line, including a LPKF Fusion3D 1000, Essemtec’s 3D dispenser and assembler Hydra, as well as a RO400FC for reflow soldering. The Hydra is the first standard machine for dispensing and assembling in 3D. It features an inline conveyor system and quick changeover, making it capable of series production as well as small series and sample manufacturing The 3-axes pick-and-place head can place up to 2,500 cph in 3D mode and up to 12,000 cph in 2D mode, and can dispense glue or solder paste. The new LPKF Fusion3D 1000 for prototyping and small batches provides an entry into Laser Direct Structuring (LDS). The flexible laser structure can be used for LDS prototyping as well as for small- and medium- volume production.
Expansion of Paraquda-Family
Additionally, Essemtec will highlight the expansion of its Paraquda-family – the new Paradoble and Paraquda2. The Paraquda platforms are available in different models. A modular construction allows a gradual increase in performance - firstly by choice of the placement head and secondly by multiplication of modules as well as an expansion by means of options according to the requested applications.
New features affect the dispensing solution for all Paraquda types. Beside the popular Archimedean screw, time-pressure, Piezo and jet valve, Essemtec introduces another innovation. Thanks to a new jet valve, Essemtec’s pick-and-place machines are now able to jet solder paste.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments