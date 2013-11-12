Dow to introduce solutions for PCB at Productronica

© Evertiq

Dow introduces solutions that enhance performance, reliability and environmental profile for printed circuit boards at Productronica show.

Smartphones and tablets have become the primary driver for the ever-increasing circuit density of today's printed circuit board (PCB) designs. At this year’s Productronica show, Dow Electronic Materials, a business unit of The Dow Chemical Company will introduce its new line of advanced solutions for PCB fabrication. These new products deliver critical technologies to enable miniaturization of next generation devices with enhanced performance and reliability, reduced costs, and improved environmental profile.“Dow’s customer service and technical capability allow us to enable PCBs with more complex design under the same high performance and reliability,” said Hal Thrasher, Americas and EMEA Business Director for Dow Electronic Materials. “Dow will continue to deliver more sustainable and cost-effective solutions for the PCB industry,” said Thrasher.: MICROFILL THF-100 Electrolytic Copper for through-hole fill of substrate core layers, MICROFILL LVF 3 Acid Copper for enhanced microvia filling, ELECTROPOSITTM 1400 Electrolytic Copper in direct current (DC) thick panel plating, and COPPER GLEAMTM ST-920 Electrolytic Copper for high throw DC plating. These new products can help meet customers' needs for high-density interconnect products, improve performance and reliability, and reduce cost of ownership.: CIRCUPOSIT HOLE PREP 4126 Sweller provides a unique solvent swell product with higher resin removal rates across many inert base materials, allowing cleaner hole walls and higher adhesion levels, reducing failures and improving reliability.: DURAPOSIT SMT-810 Electroless Nickel demonstrates longer bath life with improved deposit uniformity, while AUROLECTROLESS SMT-530 Immersion Gold allows increased gold deposition on Palladium for gold wire bonding on Electroless Nickel Electroless Palladium Immersion Gold (ENEPIG) finishes.: LITHOJET 200 series inks are a new UV-curable acrylic hybrid that can dramatically improve yield and quality, as well as reduce manufacturing costs, which opens a new generation of processing of PCBs.“Innovating with customers for advances in the electronics industry is at the core of how we operate,” said JR Chen, Global Business Director for Dow Electronic Materials. “Dow is committed to developing solutions that enhance performance, reliability and sustainability. Our strong focus for customer satisfaction will enable us to keep delivering next generation solutions,” Chen said.