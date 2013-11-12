© Polar Instruments Electronics Production | November 12, 2013
The combination of these two methodologies means that PCB fabricators can support customers using either of the primary methods for using TDR for insertion loss measurement as outlined in the IPC TM-650 specification. This will enable fabricators to support each customer’s individual preference, or to select the optimum methodology based on its suitability for testing each PCB.
In addition support for 20GHz 30GHz and 50GHz bandwidth sampling heads offers both new and existing customers assurance of a future proof system capability.
“We understand our customers’ time is precious, and that deploying an easy to operate system with an integrated look and feel in the test environment reduces the time spent on operator training and maximises operator efficiency,” remarks Neil Chamberlain, Signal Integrity Product Manager at Polar. “Just as the Polar CITS and Si8000m provide a complete offering measuring and modeling impedance at low GHz speeds, using Atlas in combination with Si9000e affords our customers a one stop shop for insertion loss modeling and metrology in the multi GHz high speed serial transmission arena.”
Atlas can be used as a standalone insertion loss test system, or used in conjunction with Polar Instruments’ range of signal-integrity tools which include impedance modelling and stackup design as well as coupon design and generation systems. In particular the Si9000e boundary element field solver is capable of modeling PCB insertion loss into the high GHz region, Polar is unique in being the only player in the fabrication industry supplying tailored measurement and modeling solutions. Polar tools are used by OEM design engineers, to ensure accurate PCB design and documentation, and by PCB fabricators to increase the manufacturing yields for high-speed PCBs.
Polar Instruments to preview new system at Productronica
Polar Instruments – will preview its next-generation Atlas PCB insertion-loss test system will be at Productronica.
EDITOR'S NOTE_ This press release was published as part of the evertiq productronica coverage.
Polar InstrumentsAtlas 2014 introduces a new generation of Polar Instruments’ PCB insertion-loss test systems combining the upgrade from Single Ended TDR to Differential Insertion Loss (SET2DIL) to bidirectional SET2DIL and capability for Short Pulse Propagation (SPP) test method.
Munich, November 12 – 15th, 2013
Hall B1 Booth 519
New Munich Trade fair
The combination of these two methodologies means that PCB fabricators can support customers using either of the primary methods for using TDR for insertion loss measurement as outlined in the IPC TM-650 specification. This will enable fabricators to support each customer’s individual preference, or to select the optimum methodology based on its suitability for testing each PCB.
In addition support for 20GHz 30GHz and 50GHz bandwidth sampling heads offers both new and existing customers assurance of a future proof system capability.
“We understand our customers’ time is precious, and that deploying an easy to operate system with an integrated look and feel in the test environment reduces the time spent on operator training and maximises operator efficiency,” remarks Neil Chamberlain, Signal Integrity Product Manager at Polar. “Just as the Polar CITS and Si8000m provide a complete offering measuring and modeling impedance at low GHz speeds, using Atlas in combination with Si9000e affords our customers a one stop shop for insertion loss modeling and metrology in the multi GHz high speed serial transmission arena.”
Atlas can be used as a standalone insertion loss test system, or used in conjunction with Polar Instruments’ range of signal-integrity tools which include impedance modelling and stackup design as well as coupon design and generation systems. In particular the Si9000e boundary element field solver is capable of modeling PCB insertion loss into the high GHz region, Polar is unique in being the only player in the fabrication industry supplying tailored measurement and modeling solutions. Polar tools are used by OEM design engineers, to ensure accurate PCB design and documentation, and by PCB fabricators to increase the manufacturing yields for high-speed PCBs.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments