Closed-loop stencil cleaner technology replaces wastewater evaporators

Smart Sonic introduces EnviroGuard closed-loop stencil cleaning technology to replace wastewater evaporators.

Prior to EnviroGuard Closed-loop Technology, hazardous wastewater generated from an aqueous stencil cleaner application could only be managed by evaporating the non hazardous water vapor to atmosphere, thus reducing the waste to a solid for solid disposal and/or recycling of the heavy metal content. Else the wastewater would be drummed and hauled away for processing off site by others in much the same way. Stencil cleaner wash water has been identified as the most hazardous wastes associated with PCB assembly. Contamination often consists of harsh chemicals, VOCs, lead and other heavy metals. Boiling it in a wastewater evaporator makes the already hazardous solution moreconcentrated by evaporating the water. Wastewater evaporators are expensive to purchase, costly to operate and the required maintenance is messy and labor intensive.Stencil cleaner wastewater could not be managed by conventional DI or micron filtration as the additives in the wash water would quickly contaminate DI mixed bed filters and heavy metal ions would simply pass through micron filters. Even if filtration was a viable alternative, U.S. Super Fund Laws discouraged drain disposal of the effluent due to the potential liability of drain contamination.Some manufacturers claim to have a “closed-loop” aqueous stencil cleaner, but only the rinse water is closed-looped. The wash water still requires management by a wastewater evaporator or hauling at a cost of $300 - $500 per drum.Smart Sonic’s EnviroGuard technology is the only closed-loop Stencil Cleaner capable of managing both the wash and the rinse waters for a 100% closed-loop process. All contaminants are conveniently contained within the special EnviroGuard filters. When the filters are exhausted (usually in 6 – 8 weeks) the filters are simply sent back to Smart Sonic for processing and returned as new filters for reuse. EnviroGuard eliminates downtime required to shovel sludge from the bottom of an evaporator. EnviroGuard filter changes are quick and simple. In addition, EnviroGuard uses 440-R SMT Detergent, the only VOC-free stencil cleaning chemistry, so VOC’s are also completely eliminated! EnviroGuard with 440-R SMT Detergent could be vital components for ISO 14001 Certification.What was once considered the most hazardous process associated with PCB assembly has become an environmentally safe, user safe and convenient process for Smart Sonic’s EnviroGuard users. Plus, as always, the Smart Sonic Stencil Cleaning process is guaranteed to clean any type of solder paste from any fine-pitch stencil!