Cliff Electronics to show UK manufactured test and instrumentation products at Productronica 2013

EDITOR'S NOTE_ This press release was published as part of the evertiq productronica coverage.

Cliff Electronics

Munich, November 12 – 15th, 2013

Hall A1 Booth 140

New Munich Trade fair

The new and Cliff 3-Phase Quicktest makes its debut at Productronica. An extension to the highly successful and long established single-phase model the new 3-Phase version allows fast and safe connection of un-terminated 3-Phase input cable to mains power via insulated colour coded clips. A neon lamp shows when each phase is live hot and ready to use and safety is assured by on-board fuses (BS 1362) which are easily accessible for replacement. The Cliff Quicktest is ideal for factories, laboratories and service departments for use during product production testing, burn-in and service and may be used singly on a bench or in multiples on a test rack for batch testing.Test lead sets and probes are a major part of Cliff’s business and they have delivered tens of thousands of custom designed products to major test equipment OEMs worldwide.Making their first appearance at this year’s show will be Cliff’s new range of industry standard test lead sets which will be of interests to many end users who require a low volume off-the-shelf test lead solutions or replacement parts. These new products will be available via distribution and trade outlets to ensure fast and convenient sourcing.Test lead sets from Cliff all confirm to EN601010 where applicable and may be specified with standard or custom connectors or probes moulded on to double insulated test leads rated at 1KV, 5KV or 12KV which are available in black, red, green, blue and yellow. Since test leads are safety critical components 100% testing is carried out when required including where appropriate a 20KV flash test. Special versions of Cliff’s test leads are available for Solar Panel or PV Industry test purposes.Standard terminations may be insulated and non-insulated crocodile clips including large diameter versions to connect to bus-bars and “bed of nails” types for telecoms testing, 2 and 4mm plugs for cable connection, test probes with or without retractable safety shrouds and versions for 1KV Cat III testing. A wide range of matching 2 and 4mm panel mounting high-specification chassis sockets are also available for test equipment and panel manufacturers.John Hall, General Manager of Cliff Electronics, comments; “We have a number of major customers in the test and measurement market many of whom are large international OEMs. Participating in this year’s Productronica is an important step to increase our global sales of test and measurement products.”Cliff Electronics manufactures audio, optical and power connectors and accessories, general industrial connectors, foot pedals, lighting connectors, terminal posts and connection blocks, motors, fans and assembly aids. Cliff can also provide a wide range of leads including audio, instrument and power.