UK manufactured test and instrumentation products at Productronica

© Cliff Electronics Electronics Production | November 11, 2013
Test lead sets and probes are a major part of Cliff’s business and they have delivered tens of thousands of custom designed products to major test equipment OEMs worldwide.
Making their first appearance at this year’s show will be Cliff’s new range of industry standard test lead sets which will be of interests to many end users who require a low volume off-the-shelf test lead solutions or replacement parts. These new products will be available via distribution and trade outlets to ensure fast and convenient sourcing.
Test lead sets from Cliff all confirm to EN601010 where applicable and may be specified with standard or custom connectors or probes moulded on to double insulated test leads rated at 1KV, 5KV or 12KV which are available in black, red, green, blue and yellow. Since test leads are safety critical components 100% testing is carried out when required including where appropriate a 20KV flash test. Special versions of Cliff’s test leads are available for Solar Panel or PV Industry test purposes.
Standard terminations may be insulated and non-insulated crocodile clips including large diameter versions to connect to bus-bars and “bed of nails” types for telecoms testing, 2 and 4mm plugs for cable connection, test probes with or without retractable safety shrouds and versions for 1KV Cat III testing. A wide range of matching 2 and 4mm panel mounting high-specification chassis sockets are also available for test equipment and panel manufacturers.
John Hall, General Manager of Cliff Electronics, comments; “We have a number of major customers in the test and measurement market many of whom are large international OEMs. Participating in this year’s Productronica is an important step to increase our global sales of test and measurement products.”
Cliff Electronics manufactures audio, optical and power connectors and accessories, general industrial connectors, foot pedals, lighting connectors, terminal posts and connection blocks, motors, fans and assembly aids. Cliff can also provide a wide range of leads including audio, instrument and power.
UK manufactured test and instrumentation products at Productronica
Cliff Electronics to show UK manufactured test and instrumentation products at Productronica 2013
EDITOR'S NOTE_ This press release was published as part of the evertiq productronica coverage.
Cliff ElectronicsThe new and Cliff 3-Phase Quicktest makes its debut at Productronica. An extension to the highly successful and long established single-phase model the new 3-Phase version allows fast and safe connection of un-terminated 3-Phase input cable to mains power via insulated colour coded clips. A neon lamp shows when each phase is live hot and ready to use and safety is assured by on-board fuses (BS 1362) which are easily accessible for replacement. The Cliff Quicktest is ideal for factories, laboratories and service departments for use during product production testing, burn-in and service and may be used singly on a bench or in multiples on a test rack for batch testing.
Munich, November 12 – 15th, 2013
Hall A1 Booth 140
New Munich Trade fair
Test lead sets and probes are a major part of Cliff’s business and they have delivered tens of thousands of custom designed products to major test equipment OEMs worldwide.
Making their first appearance at this year’s show will be Cliff’s new range of industry standard test lead sets which will be of interests to many end users who require a low volume off-the-shelf test lead solutions or replacement parts. These new products will be available via distribution and trade outlets to ensure fast and convenient sourcing.
Test lead sets from Cliff all confirm to EN601010 where applicable and may be specified with standard or custom connectors or probes moulded on to double insulated test leads rated at 1KV, 5KV or 12KV which are available in black, red, green, blue and yellow. Since test leads are safety critical components 100% testing is carried out when required including where appropriate a 20KV flash test. Special versions of Cliff’s test leads are available for Solar Panel or PV Industry test purposes.
Standard terminations may be insulated and non-insulated crocodile clips including large diameter versions to connect to bus-bars and “bed of nails” types for telecoms testing, 2 and 4mm plugs for cable connection, test probes with or without retractable safety shrouds and versions for 1KV Cat III testing. A wide range of matching 2 and 4mm panel mounting high-specification chassis sockets are also available for test equipment and panel manufacturers.
John Hall, General Manager of Cliff Electronics, comments; “We have a number of major customers in the test and measurement market many of whom are large international OEMs. Participating in this year’s Productronica is an important step to increase our global sales of test and measurement products.”
Cliff Electronics manufactures audio, optical and power connectors and accessories, general industrial connectors, foot pedals, lighting connectors, terminal posts and connection blocks, motors, fans and assembly aids. Cliff can also provide a wide range of leads including audio, instrument and power.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments