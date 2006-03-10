Civa enters the Nordic PCB market

The founder of the Norwegian PCB firm Capinor, which he also sold in 1997, has now established a new PCB trading firm for the Nordic PCB market.

The new trading firm Civa will offer a full range of PCBs by cooperating with mainly Chinese manufacturers. Through a partner in Germany the company will be able to deliver Flex-Rigids and prototypes will according to Civa's press release be available thanks to a cooperation with a PCB firm in U.K. The company will be based in Kapp, Norway.