Speedline debuts production solutions at Productronica

In a bid to ‘steal the show’ at Productronica this year, Speedline will be introducing innovations in production technology, two of them Camalot® dispensing innovations.

Munich, November 12 – 15th, 2013

These are the new Prodigy dispensing system, a new platform that’s more compact and powerful than its predecessors, and the new NanoShot closed-loop dot-on-demand pump. Its patent-pending dispense technology operates at high speed - Up to 600 Hz – capable of dot sizes < 300 microns. The Prodigy and NanoShot will be demonstrated in Hall A3, Booth 119.In making the announcement, Hugh Read, Business Unit Manager of Dispensers, said, “The Camalot Prodigy by itself is a remarkably capable platform, truly a next generation dispenser. Combined with the NanoShot, this duo will deliver a one-two punch to the most challenging dispense applications.”Prodigy employs innovations to enable higher processing speeds, more precise dispense accuracy and tighter tolerances. The heart of Prodigy is a state-of-the-art X Y gantry system. Linear drive technology, refined motion control architecture, and a rigid, innovative frame design enable fast point-to-point moves at 1.5g of acceleration deliver fast XY dot placement with an accuracy of +/-35 microns@3 sigma, at full system speed.Also on exhibit will be the new MPM® Momentum® Compact printer, offering high speed and unmatched accuracy in a 30% smaller footprint. Momentum Compact delivers a wet print accuracy of 18µ @ 6ó, Cpk>2 for superb fine feature printing performance, and can be configured for space-saving Back-to-Back processing. The MPM Momentum Compact delivers the highest throughput for its footprint in the industry, and can be equipped with the MPM EnclosedFlow™ enclosed media print head, which delivers superior volume/yield on fine pitch pads.Also shown will be the MPM Momentum Hi-E (for High Efficiency), a single-rail printer with servo motors, rather than stepper motors, driving the vision system’s X, Y, and Z axes. Faster than steppers, servos drive the vision gantry at higher speed and thus increase throughput and cut cycle time, making the Hi-E fast and efficient. The machine on exhibit will show all options available for that system.ELECTROVERT will showcase the award winning OmniMax/ES™ series convection reflow soldering system. Known for highly efficient thermal performance, inert (N2) atmosphere processing, and industry-proven technologies, the OmniMax/ES series continues to be the system of choice for high reliability and demanding production environments.For wave soldering applications, ELECTROVERT’S Vectra™ and Electra® series systems are designed for applications that require superior spray flux accuracy and deposition, maximum topside hole fill, and process control.ELECTROVERT’s Aquastorm® and MicroCel™ cleaning systems are best in class for in-line and batch type cleaning applications. The Aquastorm spray delivery technologies effectively remove flux residues under difficult to clean low stand-off components and utilize drying technologies that completely dry the board assemblies. The MicroCel centrifugal cleaner are perfect for microelectronics and semi-conductor applications. ELECTROVERT systems hold the reputation of being the leader in long product life cycle.