Speedline debuts production solutions at Productronica

In making the announcement, Hugh Read, Business Unit Manager of Dispensers, said, “The Camalot Prodigy by itself is a remarkably capable platform, truly a next generation dispenser. Combined with the NanoShot, this duo will deliver a one-two punch to the most challenging dispense applications.”
Prodigy employs innovations to enable higher processing speeds, more precise dispense accuracy and tighter tolerances. The heart of Prodigy is a state-of-the-art X Y gantry system. Linear drive technology, refined motion control architecture, and a rigid, innovative frame design enable fast point-to-point moves at 1.5g of acceleration deliver fast XY dot placement with an accuracy of +/-35 microns@3 sigma, at full system speed.
Also on exhibit will be the new MPM® Momentum® Compact printer, offering high speed and unmatched accuracy in a 30% smaller footprint. Momentum Compact delivers a wet print accuracy of 18µ @ 6ó, Cpk>2 for superb fine feature printing performance, and can be configured for space-saving Back-to-Back processing. The MPM Momentum Compact delivers the highest throughput for its footprint in the industry, and can be equipped with the MPM EnclosedFlow™ enclosed media print head, which delivers superior volume/yield on fine pitch pads.
Also shown will be the MPM Momentum Hi-E (for High Efficiency), a single-rail printer with servo motors, rather than stepper motors, driving the vision system’s X, Y, and Z axes. Faster than steppers, servos drive the vision gantry at higher speed and thus increase throughput and cut cycle time, making the Hi-E fast and efficient. The machine on exhibit will show all options available for that system.
ELECTROVERT will showcase the award winning OmniMax/ES™ series convection reflow soldering system. Known for highly efficient thermal performance, inert (N2) atmosphere processing, and industry-proven technologies, the OmniMax/ES series continues to be the system of choice for high reliability and demanding production environments.
For wave soldering applications, ELECTROVERT’S Vectra™ and Electra® series systems are designed for applications that require superior spray flux accuracy and deposition, maximum topside hole fill, and process control.
ELECTROVERT’s Aquastorm® and MicroCel™ cleaning systems are best in class for in-line and batch type cleaning applications. The Aquastorm spray delivery technologies effectively remove flux residues under difficult to clean low stand-off components and utilize drying technologies that completely dry the board assemblies. The MicroCel centrifugal cleaner are perfect for microelectronics and semi-conductor applications. ELECTROVERT systems hold the reputation of being the leader in long product life cycle.
Speedline debuts production solutions at Productronica
In a bid to ‘steal the show’ at Productronica this year, Speedline will be introducing innovations in production technology, two of them Camalot® dispensing innovations.
EDITOR'S NOTE_ This press release was published as part of the evertiq productronica coverage.
SpeedlineThese are the new Prodigy dispensing system, a new platform that’s more compact and powerful than its predecessors, and the new NanoShot closed-loop dot-on-demand pump. Its patent-pending dispense technology operates at high speed - Up to 600 Hz – capable of dot sizes < 300 microns. The Prodigy and NanoShot will be demonstrated in Hall A3, Booth 119.
Munich, November 12 – 15th, 2013
Hall A3, Booth 119
New Munich Trade fair
