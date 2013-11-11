Optical and electronic Test and Measurement Technologies at productronica

© Goepel

Goepel electronic will show solutions for maximum Fault und Test Coverage on electronic Assemblies at productronica 2013

Goepel

Munich, November 12 – 15th, 2013

hall A1, stand A1.239

New Munich Trade fair

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)

Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI)

JTAG/Boundary Scan

At 2013 productronica in Munich, Goepel electronic will exhibit multiple award winning inspection and test solutions based on optical and electronic technologies. At Stand A1.239 the company will demonstrate how to decisively optimize throughput and fault coverage through wise application of respective test engineering. Goepel electronic will not only be represented as a multi technology vendor but also as a consultant and service provider comprehensively supporting users in terms of quality assurance.Goepel electronic will exhibit the award winning OptiCon THT-Line AOI system as another configuration variant. This inspection system enables the check of THT solder joints in the carrier return transport in a production line.The multi spectral illumination used in the OptiCon AOI systems will be extended to add additional lighting types. The newly developed CoaxFlash Illumination provides increased safety in fault detection on reflective surfaces (e.g. pads) and register mark detection.Due to numerous inquiries, Goepel electronic’s AOI system will offer import opportunities for inspection programs from other AOI vendors. User can now transition to the OptiCon AOI system family with ease.The AXI system OptiCon X-Line 3D will provide new features in the system software XI-Pilot 3.1. Among others, it will be possible to achieve a speed increase by a factor of 5. Additionally, the software supports a simple interpretation of x-ray images by superimposing AOI image data in the topoVIEW™ display.The system also provides new features in the repair station for a fast and simple evaluation of x-ray image faults by means of topoVIEW.In the field of electronic test, programming, validation and emulation via JTAG/Boundary Scan, Goepel electronic once again will impressively demonstrate the technical and applications benefits of their extensive software and hardware solutions. Visitors are welcome to inquire about how to close test gaps and overcome access problems.Of course, the company will exhibit and introduce new software and hardware modules, e.g. supporting high-speed tests or executing Bit Error Rate Tests (BERT) for Xilinx FPGAs, as well as innovative integration solutions for Teradyne ATE and another RAPIDO production tester configuration level for inline emulation.All in all, Goepel electronic will prove their competence on several technological battle fields – and provide evidence for how to increase test coverage on electronic assemblies and save costs and time by efficient combinations and integrations.