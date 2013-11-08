Omron showcasing a new SPI machine

© Omron

At Productronica, Omron is exhibiting its latest range of machines such as the VT-S720 and VT-S500 AOI machines but also the new SPI machine and the latest version of the X700 AXI machine.

EDITOR'S NOTE_ This press release was published as part of the evertiq productronica coverage.

Omron

Munich, November 12 – 15th, 2013

Hall A1, Booth 141

New Munich Trade fair

Omron's latest version of X700 AXI machine offers today an incomparable range of inspection capability such as PoP inspection, Coplanarity inspection as well as possibility to inspect the solder joints of any kind of components (Chip, ICs, Transistor etc…). This machine gives an unmatched quality of inspection results using a very high quality 3D CT system. This X700 is the perfect tool for any user who is looking for the highest inspection quality in an Automatic in-line X-Ray machine. Omron encounters already great success, in particular in the Automotive and Semi-conductor business.The Omron 3D CT technology produce very clear images which leave no doubt on the presence of defects. One of the most difficult inspections today is PoP inspection. Only 3D CT technology is able to inspect PoP properly and the Omron machine is at the top of its game on this. The results obtained on the X700 are impressive.On the AOI activity this year, Omron is pushing the possibilities of the S720 even further with an improved angle view inspection capability, especially for lifted lead and lifted component detection. The image quality of the S720 is a key feature and a real advantage to reach the highest inspection quality level.But let’s not forget the impressive technology advance Omron has with the “easy teach” software, very much acclaimed by users as one of the easiest and best programming software in AOI business. The system offers also a very fast programming capability, being able to create a program and associated Library from scratch for a 400 components PCB within 30 minutes. Components are created automatically by the Teaching Software developed around a very intuitive wizard philosophy.