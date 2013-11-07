A powerful new combination has arrived!

© Assembléon

The new generation iX systems, combined with the flexible iFlex equipment is now harmonized into one line solution, combining high quality placement with high throughput – Flexline!

EDITOR'S NOTE_ This press release was published as part of the evertiq productronica coverage.

Assembléon

Munich, November 12 – 15th, 2013

Hall A2, Booth 477

New Munich Trade fair

subject to high field service call costs

subject to high recall costs

subject to law, regulation and/or liability

meant for life-critical and safety electronics

When end-products should have a long life quality, then the processes must be such that this can be guaranteed. Quality and reliability is crucial for products, in high-end electronics with high BOM costs:The quality of its pick and place process is core within Assembléon. All process steps from pick to place are controlled, monitored and verified and executed for every individual component. It gives you industry’s most reliable mounted electronic product, assuring a long electronic lifetime with the lowest possible product lifecycle costs.The all new iX introduces even higher accuracy, increased component range support, increased output for camera aligned components, new light weight intelligent iFeeders with new pick correction algorithms for very high pick rates (less than 100PPM, based on actual customer data), 100% traceability solutions, exact material usage administration and last, but not least, new NPI features and full harmonization with the iFlex platform. It makes the new Flexline a very powerful platform where 5 models can be combined into any high quality production solution for any production volume, all with very high First Pass Yields.