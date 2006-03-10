Benchmark to close UK-plant

About 150 workers will be laid off when US-based EMS provider Benchmark Electronics is closing down its plant Leicester, United Kingdom.

The factory mainly designs and manufactures printed circuit boards. The company has made an announcement that it is going to close its operations in Leicester and all the people it employs there are going to be made redundant. It is believed the site will close on April 7.



Two years ago Benchmark Electronics closed its printed circuit boards plant in East Kilbride, Scotland with the loss of about 130 jobs.