Isola GmbH streamlines distribution

Isola GmbH, has realigned its sales channel as CCI Group will no longer represent Isola as of January 1, 2014.

Ray Sharpe, President and CEO of Isola Group, S.a.r.l. stated, "I would like to thank CCI for its longstanding relationship with Isola. We have chosen to realign our distribution strategy to provide our European customers with shortened delivery times on our new high-speed digital materials and provide immediate access to our entire inventory."



The company has hired additional staff to provide direct sales and technical support to accommodate this change.



In addition to its expanded sales and technical staff, Isola has expanded itsdistribution channel in France to include representative firm, Absalys. Abdellah Hoummass, President of Absalys stated, "With direct access to inventory from Isola's Duren manufacturing facility, we are able to supply PCB fabricators in our region with product quickly and efficiently."



Last month, the company announced its distribution agreement with Holders Technology plc to market and sell selected materials in the United Kingdom. The agreement, which takes effect on January 1, 2014, will provide support for PCB fabricators throughout the United Kingdom.