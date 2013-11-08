© costasz dreamstime.com

New President of Alps Electric Europe

As of September 01, 2013, Alps Electric Co., Ltd. appointed Mr. Wilfried Baumann as president for Alps Electric Europe GmbH, based at the European headquarters in Munich.

Wilfried Baumann succeeds Mr. Yoichiro Kega, who returned to Japan in September 2013 to take care of new tasks at the Alps headquarters in Tokyo.



Mr. Baumann has been with Alps since 1990 and has held during this time various executive positions, most recently as General Manager Sales & Marketing Europe. His successor in this position is Mr. Nobuto Okawa.