© luchschen dreamstime.com

Nordeon Group acquires Philips Lighting site in Dijon

Philips Lighting, part of Royal Philips Electronics N.V. has decided to sell its site in Dijon to the Nordeon Group per November 4th, 2013.

The site will operate under its new name NORDEON DIJON. "The acquisition will significantly strengthen Nordeon's position in the area of specialty lighting (i.e. lighting products for special situations) and provide the Nordeon Group with a logistics and customer services hub for its lighting and installerdirect.com activities for Southern Europe", a press release states.