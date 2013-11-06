© albert lozano dreamstime.com

'Cabinet Reshuffle' at Corintech and Lascar

The Larasian Group has enacted a ‘cabinet reshuffle’ with the Managing Directors of its two electronics companies switching roles.

Pete Cross, formerly at Lascar, will take the reins at Corintech, whilst Sean Wigmore moves to Lascar from Corintech.



Sean Wigmore had been at Corintech for 27 years, working his way up to the top position from a graduate role in Quality Assurance. Pete Cross had spent the last 14 years at Lascar, four of which as MD. Between them they have a considerable range of experience which can now be shared across the whole Group.



Larasian CEO, Rod Piwowarski said “Our Group figures are looking excellent for 2013 but never one to rest on our laurels we decided that looking forward, a ‘cabinet reshuffle’ would benefit the continued growth and development of the Group. Having worked with both Pete and Sean for many years I know that they’ll bring invaluable expertise and fresh insight to their respective new companies”.



The Larasian Group operates in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and the United States of America, utilising strong logistical operations and supply chain skills to deliver both high volume long term commitments and rapid turnaround assembly of products.