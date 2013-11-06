© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

New global Head of Sales for Season Group

Steve Wilks has taken on the role of Vice President of Global Sales at Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider, Season Group.

Wilks, who has been responsible for EMEA Business Development at Season Group since 2011, will now lead the Group’s sales teams in China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, Canada, the US and Europe.



Wilks, who is originally from Cardiff in Wales, has nearly 20 years’ experience of working in the EMS industry having held a number of roles with major companies including Celestica, ICL, Hitachi and Axiom Manufacturing Services.



Commenting on the new role, Steve said: “I am delighted to take on this role at such an exciting time in Season Group’s development. The recent investments that we have made have resulted in extremely positive customer feedback. I believe that we have a unique position in our industry and that no-one else has the range of services, global locations, quality approvals and international management experience that is available at Season. And perhaps more importantly, our size means that we can provide the focus on key projects from major OEMs and SMEs alike."



Cal Hung, President and Chief Operating Officer, said: “Since its formation in 1975, Season Group has demonstrated its commitment to the delivery of world class quality products and services to its customers. Over the past 18 months Season Group has expanded significantly in line with customer demand and the creation of this new position will allow me to focus on the continued development of our global operations."