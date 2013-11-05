© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com PCB | November 05, 2013
AT&S reports significant increase in earnings
AT&S posted a considerable rise in revenue and profit in the first half of the financial year 2013/14.
In the first half of the financial year 2013/14 AT&S Group posted sales of around EUR 300 million (m), a year-on-year improvement of some 18%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) advanced by around 50% to EUR 65m. Earnings per share increased from EUR 0.09 to EUR 0.94.
“The significant improvement in results is attributable to continued strong capacity utilisation at our plants and a more favourable product mix. Taking seasonality into account, as things stand we are forecasting revenue growth of five percent with an EBITDA margin of 18-20 percent for the current financial year,” explained CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
The results in detail (In EUR m):
** EUR
*** Thousands of shares
© AT&S
Mobile Devices continues strong performance
First half year segmental revenue was up by about 19% on the same period a year earlier thanks to an optimised product mix, continued strong demand for high-value HDI printed circuit boards and high capacity utilisation at the Shanghai plant.
Industrial & Automotive report sustained high demand
The trend towards increased use of high-value printed circuit boards in automotive technology remains unbroken. The medical technology sector also continued its positive development. Overall, revenue for Industrial & Automotive was up by about 15% or EUR 17m on the same period of 2012/13. The Industrial & Automotive segment now accounts for 44% of consolidate revenue.
Advanced Packaging
Revenue generated by sales of AT&S’s patented ECP technology tripled year on year, a development driven by further expansion of the customer portfolio.
