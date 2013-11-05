JOT Automation to showcase the JOT Router

© JOT Automation

The exhibition will be used as a springboard to introduce a number of the company’s most advanced products to industry experts.

JOT Automation

Munich, November 12 – 15th, 2013

Hall A3, Booth 160

New Munich Trade fair

One of the most important products to be presented is the JOT Router. Showcased for the first time at Productronica, the system helps manufacturers increase production of devices like smart phones and tablet PCs.JOT Router is the smallest inline routing solution for automated depaneling of PCBs used in smart devices like mobile and smart phones, tablet computers, PCs, motherboards and automotive electronics, offering a solution to quality high production requirements.The cost effective system consists of a cutting unit, available both as single and dual spindle and is designed as a modular system, a key benefit of the product. It is also available with different options for material out feeding, including a tray feeder and flat belt conveyer. There is also automatic tray handling making loading and unloading easy, and a buffer to help the balance of material flow in the production line.JOT Router has been designed for dust-free, accurate, and clean PCB depaneling, a very important factor in smart product production. Precise product alignment and high cutting accuracy are verified by machine vision system, and the dust exhaust system keeps machine interiors dust-free. An easily adjustable dual spindle with motorized height adjustment enables remarkably accurate spindle location and optimized tool wearing. It also boasts a dual spindle making the solution faster and more flexible.Also on the stand will be the new JOT Automation Odd Shape Placement Cell, designed to ensure that components that are out of placement range of the standard SMT machines are placed by using a diversified, fast, compact and cost effective machine.The main advantage of the Automation Odd Shape Cell is its reliability with proven mechanics and robotics. Combined with JOT’s experience of software development and process know-how, the machine has found a place in both developed and developing worlds.The JOT Odd Shape Component Placement Cell includes feeding, pre-forming and gripping systems to achieve a reliable odd shape component, feed and pick and place-process. Many automotive, consumer and telecommunications companies already use this method for their products manufacturing processes. This means large component placing with pins, capacitors, connectors and resistors.These mostly passive components are out of the placement range of the standard SMT machines and need to be placed with a diversified machine. Depending on the manufacturing process, either a surface mount Pin in Paste (PiP) or a regular PTH component could be used. Today, there are many active components e.g. mini-cameras to be placed with an odd shape machine after the SMT/reflow process where normally most of the components are assembled.