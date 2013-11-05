Yamaha to launch 3 important new machines

© Yamaha Electronics Production | November 05, 2013
Yamaha successful and trusted inspection portfolio will showcase YSi-12 and the unique YSi-X. In addition there will be a sneak preview of Yamaha’s exciting new 3D - AOI and dual-lane AOI machines. The introduction of the dual lane AOI will complete the integration of a full dual-lane solution with our YSP20 printer and YSM40 mounters.
The YSi-X is a multi-function 3D X-ray hybrid-type inspection system capable of complete in-line inspection of all facets of printed circuit boards. Thanks to 2D/3D X-ray inspection function through newly and patented high-speed X-ray laminography imaging technology and multiple inspection functions utilizing optics and lasers. Because of this hybrid capability eliminates the need for a separate optical inspection unit necessary in conventional lines, the new YSi-X also reduces overall investment for an SMT production line.
Introducing the new YSD dispensing system
Building on the success of its total line solutions based on YS-series mounters, the YSP printer and inspection systems, Yamaha will introduce the next level of integration with its new YSD high-speed dispenser.
The Yamaha dispensing systems, already Japans No. 1 dispensing solution, will make its entry into the European market during Productronica 2013. Yamaha has been an innovator of dispensing solutions since the beginning of the Yamaha Motor IM SMT business in 1984, and now has many years’ experience sustaining its current leadership position.
In recent years, demand in the SMT market has become much more sophisticated and diverse in its calls for greater productivity. To answer this demand the YSD is a high- speed, high-performance, multi-functional model that achieves major improvements in tact time and dispensing performance while providing many new functions such as non-contact dispensing and line dispensing for increased versatility.
common to other Yamaha SMT equipment. Using the YSD together with Yamaha’s high-speed modular type surface mounters enables customers to configure a high performance SMT line that not only has a high level of productivity, but is also very efficient in its use of floor space. The YSD is also an ideal cost-efficient machine for prototype production lines, delivering advantages such as eliminating stencil costs and lead-times, and the ability to adapt quickly to design changes.
Final Assembly solutions
Yamaha will also showcase new feeding solutions for its YC8 odd-form final assembly station, including an advanced radial tape feeder and stack stick feeder for heavy components.
Yamaha to launch 3 important new machines
The European market is continuously striving to raise efficiency and productivity; goals that can be reached through seamless automation and integration of equipment.
The Productronica theme, "Innovation all along the line", is exactly what the Yamaha product portfolio delivers.
