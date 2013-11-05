© ragsac19-dreamstime.com

Multi-Tech Systems appoints Rodney Landers as CEO

Multi-Tech Systems has appointed Rodney Landers as Chief Executive Officer.

Landers founded Spectrum Design Solutions in 2005, which was purchased by Digi International in 2008 for a total of USD 10 Million. He has served as an advisory member of the Multi-Tech Systems board of directors since August of this year.



“I’m honored and excited to be taking the reins of such a well-established and highly regarded company,” said Landers. “I look forward to continuing their tradition of innovation and customer service as we move the company toward the future and continue to enable the growing Internet of Things.”



“I’m delighted that Rod has agreed to take over this enterprise which has been such an important part of my family’s life for so long,” said Chairman, Patricia Sharma. “He brings both energy and experience to the role, but most importantly, he shares Raghu’s and my commitment to customer service, employee development and ongoing innovation, which is sure to honor my late husband’s legacy.”



In addition, Multi-Tech Systems veteran, Del Palacheck, will take on responsibility as Chief Operating Officer, managing day-to-day operations, and continuing to oversee the manufacturing, materials and facility management departments.