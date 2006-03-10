Great hunger for a Silicon Technology R&D center in U.K.

It has been said before and we will now say it again. It seems like the U.K. industry is hungering for a national facility to support R&D work in the next-generation silicon technology.

Office of Science and Technology (OST) is considering a 50 million pound mini fab that could handle multiple different technologies.



"What's become clear is both academics and industry are after very similar things," he said. "What everyone is desperate for is to have a professionally managed facility with fast turnaround where you can get wafers back within three or four months", Douglas Paul, a silicon germanium expert at Cambridge's Cavendish Lab told Electronics Weekly.