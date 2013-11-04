© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Flextronics completes acquisition of Riwisa

Flextronics has completed its acquisition of Riwisa AG. With the transaction, Flextronics has acquired Riwisa's manufacturing facilities located in Hagglingen, Switzerland.

With the closure of this acquisition, Flextronics broadens its precision injection molding and high-speed automation offerings.



"We are very pleased to welcome the highly talented Riwisa team to Flextronics. Through decades of continuous hard work and dedication, they have built a well respected and highly successful organization with leading precision plastics and automation solutions," said Mark Kemp, president of Flextronics Medical. "By adding Riwisa to Flextronics we are able to provide our OEM customers an even stronger supply chain solutions offering and we look forward to delivering these services together with our newly added team members."