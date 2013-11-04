© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Executive changes at Bombardier Aerospace

Bombardier Aerospace has appointed Éric Martel as President, Bombardier Business Aircraft. Mr. Martel succeeds Steve Ridolfi.

Steve Ridolfi has been appointed Senior Vice President, Strategy and Mergers and Acquisitions, Bombardier, reporting to Pierre Beaudoin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. Both of these appointments are effective January 1, 2014.



"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Steve on his new position and wish him continued success," said Guy C. Hachey, President and Chief Operating Officer, Bombardier Aerospace. "Steve has made countless contributions to Aerospace throughout his career, and this move to the corporate office will assuredly benefit the entire organization.



"We are fortunate to have a solid succession plan in place with a resource of accomplished leaders who are ready to take on the challenges ahead," Mr. Hachey continued. "As such, I am extremely pleased to announce that Éric Martel has been appointed President, Bombardier Business Aircraft. Over the course of Éric's tenure at Bombardier, he has held numerous positions with increasing responsibilities, including President, Bombardier Customer Services & Specialized and Amphibious Aircraft since 2011. Éric comes to this new position with a proven and very successful track record."



Following Éric Martel's nomination, Bombardier Aerospace also announced the appointment of Michel Ouellette as President, Bombardier Customer Services & Specialized and Amphibious Aircraft, effective January 1, 2014.



"I am also very pleased to welcome Michel Ouellette to the Aerospace Leadership Team," added Mr. Hachey. "Michel has been with the Company for over 20 years, and in that time he has consistently risen to hold a number of senior positions within Engineering, Commercial Aircraft and Business Aircraft, most recently as Vice President and General Manager, Global Aircraft Programs.

"These appointments come at a critical time for Bombardier Aerospace as we make major investments in product development and continue to grow our services footprint internationally. I'm confident that Éric and Michel are the right leaders to execute and deliver on our commitments," concluded Mr. Hachey.