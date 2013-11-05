© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Creation Technologies receives FDA registration in USA

Creation Technologies' manufacturing facility in Kentucky has received registration from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The business unit in Lexington, Kentucky, becomes the company’s fifth manufacturing location in North America to be FDA-registered and further demonstrates Creation Technologies’ understanding of the standards necessary to design and manufacture Medical Devices and Food Dispensing Equipment.



“The role of the FDA is to protect public health, ensuring that strict standards are in place. We’re proud to say that Creation understands these standards and adheres to the Good Manufacturing Practices that enable us to provide expert design and manufacturing for Medical Devices and products that must comply with the FDA’s Food Code,” said Ron Euer, Creation’s Quality & Lean Leader.



“A significant number of Creation’s customers are making products that improve the health and well-being of people everywhere. We want to do whatever we can to help our partners succeed,” said Executive Vice President, Andy Hyatt. “As an EMS provider providing both design and manufacturing solutions, it’s incredibly important that we’re able to demonstrate our capabilities to safeguard our customers’ reputations as well as public safety. FDA registration provides the proof that Creation Technologies is a great choice for companies looking for a premier partner.”