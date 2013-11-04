© yury-shirokov-dreamstime.com

Celanese to close two European sites

Celanese is contemplating the closure of two European manufacturing facilities. Employee consultation process to begin at Roussillon, France, acetic anhydride plant and Tarragona, Spain, vinyl acetate unit

Celanese Corporation's, a technology and specialty materials company, French and Spanish subsidiaries have informed their employee delegates in Roussillon, France, and work council in Tarragona, Spain, of their intent to initiate an information and consultation process on the contemplated closure of both the Roussillon acetic anhydride facility and the vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) production unit in Tarragona.



Celanese has been trying to find a credible buyer for both properties, with the primary focus on industrial candidates. To date, no credible buyers have been identified and no offers for acquiring these facilities were made.



Therefore, the company will initiate discussions concerning the possible closure of both the acetic anhydride facility in Roussillon and the VAM production unit in Tarragona.