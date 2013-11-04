© vladek-dreamstime.com

Elga Europe and Eternal form joint venture

Elga Europe and Eternal Chemical has signed an agreement, whereby Eternal is acquiring a minority stake in the corporate capital of Elga.

Eternal Chemical is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan and is a producer of Dry Film with 25 production lines and a production capacity of about 400 million square meters of dry film per year.



Elga Europe has the only production plant of dry film operation in Europe – which is located nearby Milan, Italy – along with the company's R&D.