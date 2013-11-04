© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Major investment in Salcomp

Salcomp’s owner Nordstjernan has signed an agreement whereby the Sixth Swedish National Pension Fund (“AP6”) acquires, through a holding company, 45% of the shares in Salcomp.

Nordstjernan will remain as the majority owner with 55% of the shares in Salcomp.



Salcomp is a manufacturer of chargers for mobile phones, tablets and other mobile devices. During the last twelve months ending in September 2013, Salcomp had net sales of EUR 466 million and the net sales growth is expected to continue with a double digit number also in 2014.



“We believe that the investment will create long-term sustainable return for the pension system. Salcomp which today holds a leading position in the global market, has good growth opportunities in an expanding industry. We look forward to actively contributing to the development of Salcomp. We do this together with the company’s management and together with Nordstjernan,” says Karl Swartling, CEO of AP6.



“Nordstjernan has been the majority owner of Salcomp since 2007 and we are very proud of the company’s strong development. The company has doubled in size since we became owner and we expect the growth to continue. We are pleased to now have AP6 on board as a partner in taking the next steps for Salcomp. The transaction is a good example of the global trend that pension funds are becoming more active by investing directly in unlisted companies. We look forward to working with pension funds on more transactions in the future,” says Tomas Billing, CEO of Nordstjernan.



The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction. The transaction is subject to approval from the relevant regulatory authorities.