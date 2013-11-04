© MEK Europe

Global Electronics updates with MEK Europe

Global Electronics, a specialty EMS provider headquartered in The Netherlands, has invested in a new PowerSpector FDAz 650 AOI system from MEK Europe.

Mek AOI systems have several Inspection head options, each using cameras with large pixel size giving better colour fidelity and improved signal to noise ratio as well as custom telecentric optics with true colour image processing.



Commenting upon the purchase, Jeroen Schuiling, Production Manager at Global Electronics explained, “We believe that Mek AOI performance is the best on the market for colour-recognition on SMT-melfs. Furthermore, the new PowerSpector has active side cameras for angle-inspection which is something the competition lacks, or certainly has not developed as far as MEK.” He continued, “We remain very impressed with Mek’s professional approach to the customer and the market and their ongoing development and improvement of products. We provide Mek with a substantial amount of feedback on how we use the system along with requests for modifications to streamline it to our way of working. In return we receive knowledgeable and timely support from Mek, including programming help and hints and tips on how to make the system perform better and faster.”