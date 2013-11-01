© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

SolderStar secures first order’s for APS

SolderStar, a specialist manufacturer in the design and development of thermal profiling equipment for the lead-free electronics industry, has won its first orders for its new Automatic Profiling System (APS).

Two European manufacturers has decided to invest in the SolderStar APS. Where barcoding is available the APS will also integrate with internal enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to provide automatic storage of PCB data from the production lines.



The SolderStar APS is a full time system for profiling each PCB soldered in a convection reflow oven. Mark Stansfield, managing director at SolderStar Ltd explains; “The system is tailored for, and fitted, to a customer’s oven so their requirements are met precisely. Special temperature probes are mounted along the heated length on both sides of the machine to monitor actual product level temperatures in real time. In addition to this the system keeps track of the current speed and position of each assembly in the process.”



“This new and improved APS system has received much interest since its launch this year, and the first order from a large blue-chip company is proof that the system meets the requirements of today’s solder profiling needs,” he adds.