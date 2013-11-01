'Welcome to the new dimension of test, the fourth dimension.'

© Seica

As usual, Seica is back to the exhibition with a full range of ATE machines for every need, and a lot of innovative solutions for test and selective soldering, but this time the news are really raising the bar of technology over the top.

The “new dimension” of test will be showcased through several different lines of products, all designed around the common core of the enhanced VIP platform, where 3.0 generation is ready to go for the future of test, taking care of TIME, the fourth dimension of our living space and the most important key factor of every industrial process.The new Pilot4D flying probe line will be officially launched this year at Productronica, where visitors will have the opportunity to see the ultimate Pilot4DV8, the prober ready for all technologies and all types of electrical, optical and thermal tests, able to probe on the smallest SMD chip like the 03015 metric, and suitable for Prototyping, Production, Repair and Reverse Engineering of electronic boards. With respect to bare board testers, the new Rapid 270 prober will be also available in the Seica booth, with full automation capabilities, new look and ultra-fast performances for all type of printed circuit boards including ceramics and embedded passive components.Talking about functional test, Seica will introduce the state-of-the-art for power inverters test, the new Compact Multi Power, the green tester that may recycle up to 80% of the power used for testing a motor inverter, up to 24 kW, and an example of Compact TK system, showing the high performances provided by Seica Compact Line for automotive test, where WCM standards have inspired Seica engineers in designing a comprehensive line of testers suitable for a modern lean production.Another big news for people visiting the Seica booth is be the new ATE/instrument MINI 80, the smallest rack-mountable and powerful ATE, with full in-circuit and functional test capabilities enclosed in a box of the same size of a DVD player, to be used as stand-alone or as add-on tool for more complex tester architectures.Last but not least, the Firefly LASER selective soldering system will be also presented, with new enhanced software and more tools for high volume production in a clean environment.