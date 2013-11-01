© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Flextronics helping HP in Brazil

Under a new agreement, Flextronics will provide an end-to-end supply chain solution for HP's Printing and Personal Systems (PPS) business in Brazil.

Flextronics will assist HP in optimising its supply chain, what that means is that Flex will provide one facility to support the manufacturing, recycling and non-ODM design services for HP's computing and printing operations.



"We are honored that HP has chosen to partner with Flextronics on its PPS business in Brazil," said Mike Dennison, president of High Velocity Solutions at Flextronics. "Expanding the services we provide HP in Brazil to include an end-to-end ecosystem is a great example of the strong supply chain solutions we can provide our valued customers," he added.



"Optimizing the number of suppliers and processes in our supply chain creates value for customers, shareholders and HP," said Tony Prophet, Senior Vice President PPS Operations for HP. "Flextronics will provide a low touch, high speed supply chain in Brazil to drive efficiencies and cost savings which are core elements of our continuing supply chain transformation."