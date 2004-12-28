Electronics Production | December 28, 2004
Ericsson to cover<br>worlds tallest building
Ericsson has been selected by Chunghwa Telecom to provide indoor coverage to the world's tallest building, Taipei 101.
Ericsson's in-building solutions will enable Taipei 101 visitors to enjoy high-quality, seamless coverage, across 2G and 3G networks for both GSM/WCDMA and CDMA.
The world's tallest building, Taipei Financial Center, also called Taipei 101, will be inaugurated at the end of December. This new architectural landmark not only breaks the record of height, but also sets the standard of communications quality in skyscrapers.
At 106 floors, reaching 508 meters, the skyscraper contains one of the world's most comprehensive in-building solution system ever built. The system incorporates different network technologies on different frequency bands, including GSM900, GSM1800, CDMA800, CDMA2000 and WCDMA in a common antenna system. State-of-the-art technology is deployed to ensure seamless coverage in the world's fastest elevators, traveling at a speed up to 1,000 meters per minute.
Clear vision and planning by Chunghwa Telecom right from the beginning, intensive working with construction partners, and Ericsson's leading in-building solutions and rich rollout experience are all contributing to the success of the project. It is clearly that Taipei 101 has set a new standard for communications quality in skyscrapers.
"We are thrilled to partner with Chunghwa Telecom and to provide Ericsson's world leading in-building solutions for the prestigious project of Taipei 101," said Mats Bosrup, President of Ericsson Taiwan. "We are very proud to facilitate the building with seamless and high-quality in-building communications capabilities. Taipei 101 is a landmark for Taiwan and also a landmark for wireless in building solutions."
Ericsson provides a complete range of global leading in-building communications solutions, with end-to-end solution design, deployment and integration services. Ericsson has deployed more than 7,000 in-building solutions in office buildings, airports, shopping complexes, grand theaters and high-rise buildings worldwide.
The world's tallest building, Taipei Financial Center, also called Taipei 101, will be inaugurated at the end of December. This new architectural landmark not only breaks the record of height, but also sets the standard of communications quality in skyscrapers.
At 106 floors, reaching 508 meters, the skyscraper contains one of the world's most comprehensive in-building solution system ever built. The system incorporates different network technologies on different frequency bands, including GSM900, GSM1800, CDMA800, CDMA2000 and WCDMA in a common antenna system. State-of-the-art technology is deployed to ensure seamless coverage in the world's fastest elevators, traveling at a speed up to 1,000 meters per minute.
Clear vision and planning by Chunghwa Telecom right from the beginning, intensive working with construction partners, and Ericsson's leading in-building solutions and rich rollout experience are all contributing to the success of the project. It is clearly that Taipei 101 has set a new standard for communications quality in skyscrapers.
"We are thrilled to partner with Chunghwa Telecom and to provide Ericsson's world leading in-building solutions for the prestigious project of Taipei 101," said Mats Bosrup, President of Ericsson Taiwan. "We are very proud to facilitate the building with seamless and high-quality in-building communications capabilities. Taipei 101 is a landmark for Taiwan and also a landmark for wireless in building solutions."
Ericsson provides a complete range of global leading in-building communications solutions, with end-to-end solution design, deployment and integration services. Ericsson has deployed more than 7,000 in-building solutions in office buildings, airports, shopping complexes, grand theaters and high-rise buildings worldwide.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments