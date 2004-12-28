Ericsson to cover<br>worlds tallest building

Ericsson has been selected by Chunghwa Telecom to provide indoor coverage to the world's tallest building, Taipei 101.

Ericsson's in-building solutions will enable Taipei 101 visitors to enjoy high-quality, seamless coverage, across 2G and 3G networks for both GSM/WCDMA and CDMA.



The world's tallest building, Taipei Financial Center, also called Taipei 101, will be inaugurated at the end of December. This new architectural landmark not only breaks the record of height, but also sets the standard of communications quality in skyscrapers.



At 106 floors, reaching 508 meters, the skyscraper contains one of the world's most comprehensive in-building solution system ever built. The system incorporates different network technologies on different frequency bands, including GSM900, GSM1800, CDMA800, CDMA2000 and WCDMA in a common antenna system. State-of-the-art technology is deployed to ensure seamless coverage in the world's fastest elevators, traveling at a speed up to 1,000 meters per minute.



Clear vision and planning by Chunghwa Telecom right from the beginning, intensive working with construction partners, and Ericsson's leading in-building solutions and rich rollout experience are all contributing to the success of the project. It is clearly that Taipei 101 has set a new standard for communications quality in skyscrapers.



"We are thrilled to partner with Chunghwa Telecom and to provide Ericsson's world leading in-building solutions for the prestigious project of Taipei 101," said Mats Bosrup, President of Ericsson Taiwan. "We are very proud to facilitate the building with seamless and high-quality in-building communications capabilities. Taipei 101 is a landmark for Taiwan and also a landmark for wireless in building solutions."



Ericsson provides a complete range of global leading in-building communications solutions, with end-to-end solution design, deployment and integration services. Ericsson has deployed more than 7,000 in-building solutions in office buildings, airports, shopping complexes, grand theaters and high-rise buildings worldwide.