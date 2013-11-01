© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Ingram Micro to distribute for BlackBerry in Latin America

Ingram Micro and BlackBerry has entered a new agreement whereby Ingram Micro Mobility will become a prime provider of the BlackBerry portfolio of smartphones throughout Latin America.

“BlackBerry is a major player in the Latin American wireless industry and we're pleased to help grow their reach with retailers and wireless carriers," said Anthony Mackle, acting president of Ingram Micro Mobility Latin America. "We are confident that the combination of our extensive infrastructure, unmatched logistics capabilities and the strength of our sales force will enable us to extend the current distribution network of BlackBerry's smartphone portfolio, while also opening previously untapped channels for them."



"Ingram Micro is a valued partner for BlackBerry throughout the world," said Wes Nicol, regional managing director for Latin America at BlackBerry. "We are excited that Ingram Micro Mobility has recently entered the Latin American market and we look forward to extending our relationship between the companies. The agreement with Ingram Micro in Latin America will create a new set of opportunities to better serve our customers, while providing easier access to our award-winning lineup of software, services and smartphones in more than 40 countries in the region."