© blotty-dreamstime.com

Mikron adjusts EBIT forecast for 2013

The Mikron Group will generate significantly lower EBIT for the 2013 financial year compared with 2012 (CHF 11.2 million or EUR 9.08 million).

However, in terms of order intake and sales, both business segments fulfilled expectations in the third quarter.



The operating result was negatively affected by extraordinary costs for a major project for a new automotive industry customer in the Automation business segment. Overall, Mikron's order situation has developed well since the middle of the year.