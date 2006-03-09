One of the first MY500s soon to be delivered

The swedish EMS provider Eskilstuna Elektronikpartner AB (EEPAB) has invested in the solder paste dispenser jet MY 500 from MYDATA. EEPAB is one of the first companies that has invested in this new machine.

The MY500 is delivered by the Nordic equipment distributor Kretsteknik AB and will arrive during the last week of March.



"We are not making these investments just because we are doing well right now. We have a long-term thinking and therefore investing for the future", EEPAB's CEO Mikael Joki told evertiq.