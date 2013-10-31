© blacksnake dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 31, 2013
Polish unit a vital asset for Partnertech
The Polish subsidiary in Sieradz is responsible for about one third of PCBA operations within the PartnerTech group. Revenue between 2009-2012 has doubled and the facility constantly invests in new equipment and technologies.
"Production volume is constantly growing" says Piotr Owczarek, CEO of PartnerTech Sieradz for evertiq.pl . "In 2012, we produced over 2 million units of electronic devices, with 150 components per unit on average. Yet three years ago, our production volume was barely 600-700 units."
When analyzing PartnerTech Sieradz revenue over a few recent years, we can observe a significant change in 2010: "This distinctive growth is strictly connected with huge investments we made then", explains Piotr Owczarek. "In 2010, we changed factory floor layout, installed a new production line as well as implemented a modern stock system, with an automatic Kardex feeders set."
The technological centre of the factory are two Fuji SMT lines. Moreover, one Siplace line is located on the floor, performing some ancillary functions. Assembly quality is monitored by three inspections systems: AOI, X-ray and SPI. The factory is also proud of its clean room, class 7, where advanced optics are assembled. However the most recently implemented technology process is conformal coating: "First tests were completed in May and June", describes Roman Nowak, Process Engineer in PartnerTech Sieradz. "Now we are already delivering the first orders and at the end of the fourth quarter, the conformal coating line should be fully utilized".
The conformal coating line consists of a Nordson Asymtek dispenser with two different heads and an Excelsius infrared oven for fast lacquer hardening. The next technology, which is to be implemented in the factory by the end of this year, is a Press-Fit connector assembler.The factory also implemented laser traceability, which installation will be completed soon with a new software system.
Since last year, PartnerTech actively seeks sales opportunities in Poland: "We have employed a person, responsible for customer acquisition in Poland. I am proud to say, that we already finalizing a few negotiations and are about to sign the first contracts", says Piotr Owczarek.
Financial reports look better and better every quarter. How does PartnerTech in Sieradz cope with demand fluctuations then? "One of our advantages is significant customers differentiation. Otherwise, considering huge seasonality in our industry, we would be very exposed to even short-term downturns. The fact that we work for various segments, enables us to utilize assets more efficiently: when one segment faces problems, the others are still going well."
