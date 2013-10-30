© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Delphi laying off 171 workers in Spain

Supplier of electronics and technologies for the automotive market, Delphi, has informed the workers' representatives that the company will initiate employment regulation at its facility in Sant Cugat, Barcelona.

What this means is that 24% of the facility's workforce will be redundant, 171 employees will be laid off. The company's drop in sales – 14 % so far during 2013 – is said to be the reason behind these measures, according to a report in Spanish Expansion.com.



Unions are asking for an alternative plan to avoid the dismissals.