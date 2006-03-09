LG to invest in two new plants in Poland

South Korean electronics giant LG Electronics has set aside 100 million euro for its European operation by 2011. During next year the company is expected to build two new LCD and PDP TV plants in Wroclaw, Poland.

LG's sales target in Europe is $6.5 billion for this year and the company has increased emphasis on 3G mobile phones, PDP TVs and home electronics appliances.



Along with the new facility investments in Europe the company is also planning to increase its R&D spendings by 20% on an annual basis over the next few years.