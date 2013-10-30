© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Dell / Dell carousel finally comes to a stop

Michael Dell – Dell’s Founder and CEO – along with his investment partners, Silver Lake Partners, has completed the acquisition of the company; taking Dell of the stock exchange.

Trading in Dell’s common stock has now stopped, and the company has commenced the process to delist its common shares from the NASDAQ Stock Market.



“Today, Dell enters an exciting new chapter as a private enterprise,” said Mr. Dell. “Our 110'000 team members worldwide are 100 percent focused on our customers and aggressively executing our long-term strategy for their benefit.”



After the transaction of approximately USD 24.9 billion, Dell is finally in the hands of its founder, Michael Dell. Now it is time to start climbing the ranks once again and regain lost market shares; this time, as a private company.