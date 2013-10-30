© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

Rohde & Schwarz passes 2bn-mark

Rohde & Schwarz can look back on a successful 2012/2013 fiscal year (July to June). Incoming orders surpassed the two billion euro mark for the first time in the company's 80-year history.

Incoming orders in the past fiscal year (July 2012 to June 2013) increased by 8.7 percent over the previous fiscal year to EUR 2.04 billion. Revenues reached EUR 1.9 billion, an increase of 4.8 percent. At the end of the fiscal year, the company had 9'300 employees, as compared with 8'700 a year earlier.



Wireless communications T&M was again the biggest contributor to the company’s successful performance, thanks to the continuing strong growth on the smartphone market, including LTE devices. The entire market for smart connected devices, which includes PCs and tablets as well as smartphones, continues to perform outstandingly well. This resulted in full order books and the highest level of production capacity utilization in the company’s history.



Together with its subsidiaries ipoque and SwissQual, Rohde & Schwarz offers T&M solutions for the entire lifecycle of a wireless communications network from a single source. Manfred Fleischmann, President and CEO of Rohde & Schwarz, states: "Network operators benefit from coordinated T&M solutions and have just one point of contact. This is unmatched on the market, and has enabled us to achieve stronger growth in this segment than our competitors."